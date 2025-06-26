Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan in Kolkata to promote Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan have landed in Kolkata to promote Anurag Basu’s upcoming romance musical Metro…In Dino, shows a video shared by a fan account.

The viral clip, shared on Instagram, shows Aditya and Sara stepping out of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Sara wore an ivory ensemble, while Aditya sported a blue shirt and beige pants as the two walked out of the arrival gate in Kolkata airport.

According to media reports, Aditya and Sara will attend a promotional event for their upcoming film at Budge Budge Institute of Technology on June 27.

Metro…In Dino is a spiritual sequel to Basu’s 2007 movie Life in a… Metro. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, the film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher in key roles. The story follows four couples, navigating love and heartbreaks in a modern urban setting.

Metro…In Dino is scheduled to hit theatres on July 4. Pritam has scored the music for the film, which also stars Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee in a key role.