Aditya Roy Kapur makes singing debut with ‘Metro…In Dino’, Pritam says he sounds ‘amazing’

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has made his debut as a playback singer with the upcoming film Metro…In Dino, music composer Pritam said during the launch of the song Zamaana Lage from the movie at a Mumbai event.

Pritam lauded Aditya for his musical skills and said that the Aashiqui 2 actor has lent his voice to multiple songs in the movie, according to a report by ANI.

"Musical-based stars sing their own songs, and in this too (Metro...In Dino), the musicals that have been filmed on Adi have been sung by him. He is sounding amazing," Pritam said.

Speaking at the event, Aditya expressed his admiration for the original film and how meaningful this project has been for him.

"It's very special for me. I was a big fan of the first film and love the movie and feel absolutely honoured to be part of the film and you know,” he said.

“The songs always kind of take the story forward and I'm looking forward to hearing all 10. I haven't heard all of them. But I am sure it's gonna be amazing,” he added.

Composed by Pritam, Zamaana Lage has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Qaisar Ul Jafri, with additional lyrics by Sandeep Shrivastava. It is the first track from the upcoming film.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, Metro…In Dino is scheduled to release in theatres on July 4.