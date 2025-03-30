‘It was really like a drought’: Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about lull in acting offers post ‘Heeramandi'

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who garnered widespread acclaim for her role in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently opened up about the aftermath of the show’s success. While her mesmerizing ‘gajagamini’ walk became a viral sensation, Aditi revealed that the adulation did not immediately translate into exciting acting opportunities.

Speaking with filmmaker Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Aditi candidly shared that there was a “drought” in her career following Heeramandi’s release. “After Heeramandi, the way everybody went on and on, and how it was loved and I thought now it is going to be a bauchaar of interesting stuff and then cut to… I am like, ‘What’s going on?' It was really like a drought,” she said.

Farah, visibly surprised, responded, “Really? Tabhi tune shaadi kar li?”. Aditi laughed and admitted, “Actually, no. Seriously. We had to space it out so that we could get back from work, get married, and then get back to work. But the wedding was a lot of fun.”

Aditi tied the knot with actor Siddharth in September last year in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Speaking about her decision to marry Siddharth, she revealed, “Oh my god, it did not even take a second. He's a very entertaining human being and a very good human being... There is nothing artificial in him. What you see is what you get and so loving.”

She also spoke about his bond with her family, stating, “And the best part about him - me, my family, and Siddu, if he knows that somebody is really close to me and part of my life, he will just bring everybody together and that's how I have grown up and that I really love.”

Aditi’s performance as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi earned her immense praise, particularly for her dance number Saiyaan Hatto Jao. The Netflix series, released on May 1 last year, delved into the lives of courtesans in Heeramandi against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. It featured an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmeen Segal, Fardeen Khan, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Despite the lull in opportunities post Heeramandi, Aditi has now signed on for an upcoming romantic drama opposite Avinash Tiwary. Directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Netflix, the film will also star Arjun Rampal.