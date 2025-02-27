Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Rampal, Avinash Tiwary to headline Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix series ‘O Saathi Re’

Following the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is set to collaborate with Netflix once again, this time for a series starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Titled O Saathi Re, the upcoming series is touted as an “ode to the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix dropped a video on Instagram on Thursday, featuring the actors and Imtiaz Ali at a script reading session for the upcoming show.

“Imtiaz Ali’s ‘O Saathi Re’…an ode to the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary & Arjun Rampal. Directed by @arifali154. O Saathi Re - coming soon, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote in the caption.

Imtiaz Ali serves as creator, writer, and showrunner for O Saathi Re, and will also executive produce the show alongside Mohit Choudhary. His brother Arif Ali will direct the series.

“O Saathi Re surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of metropolitan life. I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash, Aditi and Arjun (all aces there) and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of O Saathi Re,” Imtiaz said in a statement.

This is Aditi’s first acting project after her marriage with Siddharth last year. The actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she played the character Bibbo Jaan.

Avinash Tiwary was recently seen in Boman Irani’s The Mehta Boys, which dropped on Prime Video earlier this month. Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal will next be seen in Rana Naidu Season 2 and a yet-to-be-titled film by Aditya Dhar.