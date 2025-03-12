‘Dabba Cartel’ actress Sai Tamhankar on why acting is like paragliding, her newfound passion

Whether it’s Preeti from Netflix’s Dabba Cartel or Archana from ZEE5’s Crime Beat, Sai Tamhankar always brings a blend of spunk and surprise to her character portrayals. We caught up with Sai about her penchant for layered roles, her acting process and her newfound passion for paragliding.

With Crime Beat and Dabba Cartel streaming on OTT after a productive 2024, it seems you are happily busy...

ADVERTISEMENT

Sai Tamhankar: Yes, it is a dream for an actor to have a release every month and that too with a different character. I must have done something good to have experienced this. It gives me a lot of confidence and hope. I am in a very joyous state of mind.

You are the ‘queen of disguise’ in Crime Beat. How did you prepare for the character of Archana Pandey?

Sai Tamhankar: Archana Pandey and Sai don’t have any similarities. I had to build a new person. Building a new person is always a process. It teaches you a lot. It consumes a lot of you. I like such parts where my internal process, my opinions and the character’s opinions clash. I am very happy Crime Beat allowed me to do so. It is the most exciting process for an actor.

Archana wears interesting clothes, so attire-wise it made me conscious, but I only learnt from it. Every situation teaches you. You should be open to learning, observing and accepting things. I love clothes. Clothes are the biggest gateway to getting into any character. Archana’s costumes are her strength. It helped me to add new layers to her character. I equally enjoy when I am in a bikini and when I am in a sari.

What kind of discussions did you have with Crime Beat creator Sudhir Mishra?

Sai Tamhankar: Sudhir sir has a great sense of humour. I haven’t seen anyone of his age be so updated on technology with what’s going around. He can talk to a Gen Z like a Gen Z and a senior actor like a senior actor. I have been a fan of his filmography. I couldn’t believe it when I was offered the part. We had multiple discussions and debates on Archana Pandey’s backstory and that sort of helped me to build this character.

In Crime Beat, you shared screen space with Rahul Bhat, who’s having a great run on the streaming space as well.

Sai Tamhankar: Yes, this was the first time I worked with him. It was a little challenging till the ice broke because I was careful and conscious. When I do an emotionally intense scene, I get the character’s graph. Our makers started the shoot in such a way that we started with the difficult scenes and I think that helped a lot. It was fantastic working with him. I have been his fan since Crime Beat and after Black Warrant, I am a bigger fan.

In all your roles, you bring an amount of surprise with your unassuming portrayal. What’s your process?

Sai Tamhankar: Some parts require homework and some don’t. My standard procedure is to be in the moment. I like being in the moment. Once I understand the backstory, I like being spontaneous. So sometimes no homework is the best homework.

How do you tackle challenges? Is there anything that unnerves you?

Sai Tamhankar: If there is something new thrown at me, I get very excited. The excitement makes me focus more. There will be situations where I will get baffled but with so much experience, I know how to navigate.

You are working across film industries in India. Is it a conscious effort?

Sai Tamhankar: I must give some credit to the work that I have done in the past, even in Hindi. I believe that work generates more work. As an actor, what I can do is keep working. I don’t think about the release dates. I don’t know what will happen to the project as it is not in my control. Whatever is in my control, I do it properly and give my 100 per cent. It never happens that you are working hard and it doesn’t reflect. I believe it firmly. I believe in myself. That’s the best I can do.

Where drives you to this level of motivation?

Sai Tamhankar: Keeping yourself motivated every day is humanly impossible but I think discipline takes care of everything. There are days when you feel extremely low. During those days, you have your friends and family. Then, you have your TV, or you go shopping. For example, I fly. I am learning to paraglide. It takes the steam off and calms me down. I am happy that I am exploring something new. It is like a new love.

You have always been interested in sports. What does it teach you about life?

Sai Tamhankar: Unknowingly, sports teach you a lot about life and what you learn from life, especially paragliding. It is like acting. Every flight is different. Once you are flying, the wind is different. Like in acting, every take is different. Right now, I am pleasantly surprised that my profession has so much similarity with my current passion. I am thoroughly enjoying it. Sports also help you navigate any situation better. Sports and travel change something within you, but you can’t define what has changed. There is something constantly evolving inside you. That’s why I love sports.

And how do you choose scripts now?

Sai Tamhankar: Right now, I am looking for variety. The moment I feel, ‘Will I be able to do it?’ I gravitate towards it because I love challenges. I like layered and complicated things. After working so much, a few things excite you. I get parts that I haven’t done before, so this is a golden phase of my life as an actor.

What do you aspire for in your golden phase?

Sai Tamhankar: I want to work with stalwarts and legends. I want to work with people that I look up to and people who can enrich my life. Every time I work with a new team, I learn a lot because everyone’s style is different. I am looking forward to working with amazing technicians, directors and co-actors.

How do you manage time for yourself?

Sai Tamhankar: Well, I have recently learned how to give myself time. Two to three years ago, I was a very different person. I wouldn’t sit in one place. I would just be working. With age, the realisation and maturity have come. This is the most interesting time and age where I can sit back, relax and enjoy. I enjoy promotions just like shooting, so I feel I am tailormade for this profession.