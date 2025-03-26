Actress Rekha wins the internet with her recreation of iconic ‘Umrao Jaan’ look

Veteran actress Rekha is winning the internet with a recreation of her iconic Umrao Jaan look almost 44 years after the film’s release.

Sharing photos of the 70-year-old actress, photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “Regal, Radiant & Resplendent Rekha Ji. Every frame is an ode to her unmatched aura.”

The photos show Rekha posing in an embroidered fuchsia-pink anarkali. A layered necklace, danglers, a maang tikka, anklets, wristlets and a nath completed the actress’s regal look.

The outfit is designed by couturier Manish Malhotra, who has dressed several Indian and International stars, including Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Reese Witherspoon, over the years.

Actresses Urmila Matondkar and Celina Jaitly have also reacted to the post.

Directed by Muzaffar Ali, Umrao Jaan (1981) stars Rekha as a poetess and courtesan. The actress’s titular character falls in love with Farooq Shaikh’s Nawab Sultan but their relationship meets a tragic end.

The film received widespread critical acclaim, particularly for Ali’s direction and Rekha’s performance, which remains one of the most celebrated in Hindi cinema. It was also a commercial success, ranking among the highest-grossing films of the year.

Rekha’s last film appearance was in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018) where she played a cameo.