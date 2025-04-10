MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Actress Gauahar Khan expecting second child with husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar and Zaid, who tied the knot in December 2020, welcomed their first child, son Zehaan, in May 2023

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.04.25, 04:44 PM
Actress Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar

Actress Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar

Actress Gauahar Khan is expecting her second child with husband Zaid Darbar, the couple announced in a joint social media post on Thursday.

The video begins with Gauahar and Zaid lip-synching to Jessie J’s 2011 song Price Tag. Clad in a brown shirt dress, the 41-year-old actress flaunts her baby bump towards the end of the video. Zaid plants a kiss on Gauahar’s baby bump.

“Bismillah. Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi,” wrote the couple alongside the video on Instagram.

Celebrities like Anita Hassanandani, Kishwer Merchant Nakuul Mehta, Vishal Dadlani, Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Kamya Panjabi and Bharti Singh extended their best wishes to the couple in the comments section of the post.

Gauahar and Zaid, who tied the knot in December 2020, welcomed their first child, son Zehaan, in May 2023.

The couple announced the arrival of their son in a joint Instagram post. "It's a Boy. As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar,” they wrote.

Gauahar Khan Zaid Darbar
