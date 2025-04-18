Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul reveal their newborn daughter’s name

Actress Athiya Shetty and Team India cricketer KL Rahul have named their newborn daughter Evaarah, the couple announced in a joint statement on social media.

The couple welcomed the baby girl, their first child, on March 24.

“Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God,” they wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture with their daughter.

The couple announced their pregnancy in November last year.

After dating for almost four years, star batter Rahul exchanged vows with Athiya on January 23, 2023, at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family.

“Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” the couple wrote, sharing their wedding pictures on social media.

Athiya is known for playing the female lead in films like Hero (2015), Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019). The 32-year-old actress last appeared in Debamitra Biswal’s directorial debut Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vibha Chibber and Navni Parihar. She is expected to star in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic, Hope Solo, where she will be playing the titular role.

Rahul, on the other hand, is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. The 32-year-old cricketer emerged as a star player for India in the recently held ICC Champions Trophy.

IPL 2025, which began on March 22, is set to conclude on May 25.