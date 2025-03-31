Ananya Panday to perform ahead of Mumbai Indians’ first IPL 2025 home game at Wankhede

Actress Ananya Panday is set to perform at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of the March 31 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, the official social media handle of Indian Premier League announced on Sunday.

“Mumbai celebrates 18 years of IPL, and the glam just got real! Ananya Panday is set to dazzle the stage at the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony with charm and style like never before! So, get ready to dance with your favourite actress,” reads the caption shared by IPL’s Instagram page alongside a poster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Awesome, looking forward to watching,” wrote one fan, while another commented with heart emoticons.

Actress Sara Ali Khan performed at the Guwahati stadium on March 30, setting the stage on fire ahead of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash.

Sharing the experience of her debut IPL performance, Sara said, “Today was extra special for me because it was my first performance at the IPL. It was such a warm welcome. Everyone in Guwahati, such lovely cheers.”

“Everybody often talks about how my grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a cricketer. But even his father Iftekhar Ali Pataudi was also a cricketer. The combination of cricket and acting is all over my family. Today it felt like I am also somewhere carrying forward this legacy by performing at the cricket stadium,” she added.

“I’ve always been a Mumbai Indians fan. Everybody knows I also have a soft spot for M.S. Dhoni. Cricket is almost like religion in our country, and I think watching everyone come together, cheer for their teams, it’s just so amazing. So eternally grateful, absolutely memorable opportunity,” she signed off.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, singer-rapper Karan Aujla and actress Disha Patani performed at the 18th IPL opening ceremony in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on March 22. The ceremony was hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Singers Neeti Mohan and Siddharth Mahadevan performed at the ACA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on March 24.

Anirudh Ravichander’s performance at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on March 23 had the crowd pumped up.

Indian musician Amit Trivedi performed at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings on March 25.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Vivek Soni’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya.

IPL 2025, which began on March 22, will conclude on May 25.