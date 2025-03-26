Sonu Sood's wife Sonali, two relatives sustain injury in car accident

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's wife Sonali and her two relatives were injured when their car rammed into a truck on a flyover here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 10 on Monday night when they were travelling to Byramji Town from the Nagpur airport, said an official.

The car in which Sonali Sood was travelling with her sister and nephew rammed into a truck from behind on the Wardha Road Viaduct bridge near Sonegaon, he said.

They were admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, the official added.

The Sonegaon Police have made a police station diary entry based on Medico-Legal Case (MLC) information but have not registered a case due to the absence of a complainant.

Officials said Sonali Sood had arrived in Nagpur from Kolkata and was picked up by her relatives Sunita and Siddharth.

The accident occurred when their car was tailing another car that overtook a slow-moving truck. Siddharth, who was at the wheel, rear-ended the truck.

Fortunately, the airbags deployed, preventing serious injuries, officials said, adding the trio was treated at a private hospital in Mankapur and are stable.

An official statement by Max Hospital stated that Sonali Sood, her sister, and her nephew were brought to the Emergency Department at 10:30 PM on Monday.

"They had allegedly been in a road traffic accident. All three patients were conscious upon arrival and had stable vital signs. They had sustained multiple abrasions and bruises and were thoroughly evaluated for any internal injuries, none of which were found.

"Her nephew was discharged after first aid. Sonali Sood and her sister remain under observation and are recovering well. Their condition is stable," it stated.

