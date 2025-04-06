Shivaji Satam on ACP Pradyuman’s death in ‘CID’: ‘Have not been informed’

Actor Shivaji Satam, who plays the role of ACP Pradyuman in Sony TV’s CID, has claimed that he was not informed by the producers about the death of his character on the popular crime thriller show.

On Saturday, the channel officially announced that ACP Pradyuman is set to die in the upcoming episode of CID. “In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten,” Sony TV posted on social media.

The channel also dropped a promo for the upcoming episode, in which ACP Pradyuman is killed by the notorious criminal Barbosa, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The episode will air on Sony TV at 10 pm.

In a recent interview to Mid-Day, Shivaji Satam said, “I am personally not aware if the character will be exiting the show or not. Currently, I am enjoying a nice long holiday and have not been informed about any future shooting for CID”.

Satam will reportedly be replaced by television actor Parth Samthaan, who will portray the new ACP on the show. In an interview to Aaj Tak, Samthaan said the name of his character will be ACP Ayushmaan.

The 34-year-old actor who is making a return to television after five years said, “It is a big responsibility to fill in such humongous shoes of ACP Pradyuman since main unko replace kar raha hu as ACP Ayushmaan. Naya kirdar hai, nayi story hai”.

The ongoing season of the popular TV show CID premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on December 21 last year.

Created by B. P. Singh and produced by Fireworks Production, CID aired on Sony Entertainment Television from January 21, 1998 to October 27, 2018.

In addition to Satam, the police procedural series also stars Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis, Shraddha Musale and Narendra Gupta in key roles.

One of India’s longest-running television series, CID spanned 1,547 episodes over a period of 20 years.