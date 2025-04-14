Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva offers hair at Tirumala temple after son survives accident

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Lezhneva, offered her hair at the Tirumala temple on Monday after their son, Mark Shankar Pavanovich, survived a fire accident in a Singapore school.

On April 14, Lezhneva visited Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. After reaching, she performed a head-tonsuring ritual. She was also seen participating in additional pujas and temple rituals followed by the hair donation.

Pictures of Anna went viral on social media, with the official X handle of Pawan’s political party JanaSena Party sharing the pictures online. “Mrs. Anna Konidala paid her obeisances to Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala. After having darshan of Sri Varaha Swamy, Mrs. Anna Konidala along with all the devotees offered her head neelas at the Padmavati Kalyana Katta,” the official social media handle of JanaSena Party wrote on X.

Later, Lezhneva also visited Vengamamba Nityannadana Satram and served food to the devotees. She also had prasadam with other devotees. She donated Rs 17 lakh to the temple authority, according to reports.

“Mrs. Anna Konidala herself served Annaprasadam to the devotees. After the darshan of the Lord, Mrs. Anna Konidala visited the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Nityannadana Satra at 10 am. In the name of her son Konidala Mark Shankar, she donated Rs. 17 lakhs to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam authorities,” JanaSena Party wrote on X.

Pawan Kalyan’s son, Mark, was injured in a fire at a shophouse on River Valley Road in Singapore on April 8. Eight-year-old Mark sustained burns on his hands and legs, as well as respiratory issues from smoke inhalation. Pawan Kalyan later shared an update on his son’s condition.

“Following the unfortunate fire incident at my son Mark Shankar’s summer camp in Singapore, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers, concern, and support from all-over the world,” Pawan wrote on X.

He also added, “I wholeheartedly thank leaders from various political parties,

@JanaSenaParty leaders, JanaSainiks, well-wishers, members of the film fraternity, friends, and supporters from across the globe for standing by our family during this difficult time. Mark Shankar is now stable and recovering well. Your heartfelt messages have truly given us strength.”