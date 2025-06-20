Actor-director Vivek Lagoo, ex-husband of late actress Reema Lagoo, dies at 74

Veteran actor-director Vivek Lagoo passed away in Mumbai on June 19 at the age of 74, his daughter, Mrunmayee Lagoo, said in a statement on Friday.

“We fought together long and hard but now it’s time to say good bye with love and gratitude. MY DAD! My best friend, my guide, my number one fan and the voice in my head… I will miss you… the best dad a girl can have,” she wrote, alongside a photo with Vivek.

Vivek was once married to late actress Reema Lagoo, whom he met in 1976. The couple tied the knot in 1978. However, Vivek and Reema separated later. Their daughter Mrunmayee began her career as an assistant director and script supervisor on 3 Idiots (2009), followed by Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Talaash (2012), PK (2014), and Dangal (2016). She was also the first assistant director on the television show Satyamev Jayate and made her screenwriting debut with Thappad (2020).

Vivek's funeral was held on June 20 at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium. He was known for his work in both Marathi and Hindi cinema. Vivek’s Hindi film credits include Ugly (2013), What About Savarkar (2015) and 31 Divas (2018).

Reema, on the other hand, was known for her roles in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). She passed away in May 2017 at the age of 58.