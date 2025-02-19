Actor-director Lillete Dubey writes about Binodini — Ekti Natir Upakhyan

Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s film Binodini — Ekti Natir Upakhyan has touched so many chords in me, on so many levels. Being a theatre actor and director, it's a revelation created by Mukherjee. Steeped in the world of theatre and that too in its very early days, it is first, a documentation of those times, a period that is so rarely seen or explored on screen.

It was a time when theatre in Bengal thrived and was at its creative zenith while being a successful commercial proposition, too! It's such a rare combination. Bengali theatre played an integral part in India's freedom movement, with stalwarts creating waves with words. What a glorious age for theatre in India!

So the filmmaker is to be credited, above all else, for choosing such a rare and important subject. Then Ram Kamal sets out to research it in depth for years before creating his beautiful labour of love on thespian Binodini Dasi. And fights tooth and nail to raise the money and present it in the best possible manner.

Lavishly mounted with enormous attention to the smallest details in its every aspect, from the rich and authentic art design by Tanmay Chakraborty to the costumes (gorgeously recreated by Suchismita Dasgupta), from the moody cinematography (lovingly lit by Soumik Haldar, with intricate detailing of source and subject), to the haunting music by Sourendro-Soumyojit (especially both Krishna odes; Kanha and Bhaisa zaibo, that stays with you long after the film is over), its a period piece with all the attendant nostalgia and longing for a time gone by, that goes with it.

Ram Kamal’s passion and his love for the story and the titular character show clearly in every frame of Binodini. Woven with care, like any handcrafted work of art. The struggles of a woman from a kotha, who wants to break free and change her life to pursue her passion as an actor, especially during those times, are fraught with obstacles, but her grit and determination to overcome it all and triumph is a testimony to the human spirit.

So Binodini’s story and her life become an inspiration for those who yearn to follow a different path. In that sense, her story is universal and timeless.

Rukmini Maitra as Binodini looks ethereal and does a wonderful job of capturing the many nuances and moods of this extraordinary woman. She definitely shows her potential of taking this magnum opus on her shoulders.

Chandreyee Ghosh’s portrayal of Ganga captures her feistiness and her vulnerability beautifully and Kaushik Ganguly as Girish Ghosh is perfectly cast as the playwright mentor, benevolent, erudite and generous till he has to battle his envy and jealousy as the Shishya outstrips the Guru.

Chandan Roy Sanyal’s interpretation and performance of Ramakrishna Paramhansa — of whom I am a great admirer — was a beautiful surprise. The bliss and the humanity of the man were so well etched out in just a few scenes. Take a bow, Chandan. Rahul Bose brought the right gravity and balance in his depiction of Ranga Babu imbuing the character with a quiet strength and charm.

An ambitious film to direct for several reasons, National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Kamal comes through with flying colours. A full-fledged feature film director now, I look forward eagerly to his next project.

I feel that the film could have been shorter and tighter, and the pace picked up in some scenes and the pauses reduced. And I would loved to have seen Binodini blazing on stage much more in her productions. But maybe that’s because the stage is where the real magic happens for me!