Actor couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi expecting first child

Actor couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to embrace parenthood.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child on Tuesday with an Instagram post. The post featured actors holding each other's hands and a pair of infant shoes.

"Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon," read the caption.

Tripathi, 34 and Tej, 35, dated for five years before tying the knot in November 2023.

Tej most recently featured in "Matka" alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film released in 2024.

Tripathi's latest work is a comedy series, "Miss Perfect". The Telugu series released in 2024 and was directed by Vishvak Khanderao.

