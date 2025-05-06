MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Actor couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi expecting first child

Tripathi, 34 and Tej, 35, dated for five years before tying the knot in November 2023

PTI Published 06.05.25, 04:14 PM
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Instagram

Actor couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to embrace parenthood.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child on Tuesday with an Instagram post. The post featured actors holding each other's hands and a pair of infant shoes.

"Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon," read the caption.

Tripathi, 34 and Tej, 35, dated for five years before tying the knot in November 2023.

Tej most recently featured in "Matka" alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film released in 2024.

Tripathi's latest work is a comedy series, "Miss Perfect". The Telugu series released in 2024 and was directed by Vishvak Khanderao.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Varun Tej Lavanya Tripathi Parents-to-be
