After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan urges Delhi high court to protect his publicity and personality rights

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Bachchan, said the defendants are creating AI-generated videos of the actor and creating fake photos signed by him

PTI Published 10.09.25, 11:34 AM
Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to protect his publicity and personality rights, and to restrain websites and platforms from using his image, likeness, persona and fake videos, including sexually explicit material.

Justice Tejas Karia asked the counsel for Bachchan to answer the queries raised by the court and said the matter would be heard at 2:30 pm.

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Bachchan, said the defendants are creating AI-generated videos of the actor and creating fake photos signed by him and also sexually explicit material.

Bachchan was also represented through advocates Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia and Dhruv Anand.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

