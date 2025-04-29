Action icon Jackie Chan to be honoured with career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival

After Shah Rukh Khan, Hollywood action icon Jackie Chan is set to be honoured with a career achievement award at the 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

“Asian megastar, master filmmaker, and Hollywood mainstay – it's #JackieChan. The #Locarno78 Pardo alla Carriera will be given to this iconic superstar during the 78ᵗʰ Locarno Film Festival,” the official X page of the film festival wrote alongside a picture of Chan.

Chan, known for his acrobatic fight scenes and comedic timing in films like Rush Hour, The Fearless Hyena, Police Story and Who Am I?, will be felicitated with the award on August 9, according to the festival's official website.

“Director, producer, actor, screenwriter, choreographer, singer, athlete, and daredevil stuntman, Jackie Chan is both a key figure in contemporary Asian cinema and one whose influence has rewritten the rules of Hollywood cinema. From his years at the China Drama Academy under Master Yu Jim-Yuen, working at a very young age as a stuntman in King Hu’s masterpiece A Touch of Zen, Chan has continually reinvented martial arts cinema and much beyond it,” Giona A Nazzaro, artistic director of the festival, said in a statement.

Last year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the career achievement award Pardo alla Carriera at the film festival in Switzerland.

In the past years, Malaysian filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang (2023), Greek-French film director and screenwriter Costa Gavras (2022), Italian cinematographer Dante Spinotti (2021) and Swiss filmmaker Fredi M. Murer (2020) have been honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera.

Founded in 1946, the Locarno Film Festival showcases films across various competitive and non-competitive sections, encompassing feature-length narratives, documentaries, shorts, avant-garde works and retrospectives.