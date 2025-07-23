‘Raktabeej 2’: Abir Chatterjee is on the hunt for a terrorist in this sequel

Ankush Hazra takes on the mantle of terrorist Munir Alam in the announcement teaser for Raktabeej 2, a sequel to Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s 2023 action thriller, dropped by makers Windows Production on Wednesday.

The one-minute teaser also features Abir Chatterjee and Mimi Chakraborty as officers of the intelligence bureau and West Bengal police, respectively. Apart from Bengal, the film has been shot in Thailand too.

The teaser begins with flashbacks from the 2023 actioner, where terrorist Munir Alam was killed by law enforcement. A voiceover claims that while one Munir dies, thousands of others will take his place. What follows is a cat-and-mouse chase as Abir’s character hunts for the new leader of the terrorist group.

While Ankush’s sillhouete is shown in the teaser, viewers never get a frontal view of his character.

Raktabeej, which also starred Victor Banerjee, Anusuya Majumdar, Kanchan Mullick, Ambarish Bhattacharya, and Satyam Bhattacharya in pivotal roles, ran in theatres for over 100 days upon its release on October 19, 2023.

Based on the events of the 2014 Burdwan Blast, Raktabeej narrates the story of Animesh Chatterjee, the President of India (played by Victor Banerjee), whose life is under threat from terrorists when he visits his ancestral village for Durga Puja.

To ensure Animesh’s security and unearth the truth behind the terror activities in the village, a team of investigative officers led by inspector general Pankaj Sinha (Abir Chatterjee) and police officer Sanjukta Mitra (Mimi Chakraborty) embark on a deadly mission.

Raktabeej 2 is set to clash with Dev-starrer Raghu Dakat at the box office this Durga Puja.