‘Stolen’ trailer: Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham Vardhan play brothers searching for a missing child

Abhishek Banerjee and Shubham Vardhan play brothers on a mission to find a missing child in the trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming crime-thriller film Stolen, set to premiere on the streamer on June 4.

Dropped by the makers on Wednesday, the two-minute-14-second-long video opens with a baby being snatched from her mother Jhumpa’s (Mia Maelzer) arms, while she sleeps at a desolate railway station. Gautam (Abhishek) and Raman (Shubham) join Jhumpa as they go searching for the missing child in India’s hinterlands, with hostile locals threatening their lives.

“A Missing Baby. A Relentless Chase. No Way Out. #StolenOnPrime, June 4,” streaming platform Prime Video wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Backed by Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani and Vikramaditya Motwane, Stolen marks the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal and is produced by Gaurav Dhingra.

“With Stolen, I set out to tell a raw and honest story about two starkly different worlds that collide in unexpected ways.” said director Karan Tejpal in a statement.

“Having the support of filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani and Vikramaditya Motwane has only strengthened my creative conviction,” he added.

Talking about the film, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Stolen is India’s answer to raw, genre-driven filmmaking. I’m thrilled for audiences across the globe to experience this gripping thriller when it premieres on Prime Video.”

Stolen made a powerful debut at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, earning a standing ovation and launching a remarkable global festival run. It won Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Actress at the Beijing International Film Festival and Best Film and Best Director at Japan’s Skip City International D-Cinema Festival.

The Zurich Film Festival awarded it a Special Mention. In India, Stolen premiered at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and was later showcased at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala.

The film features an ensemble cast including Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman and Shubham.

Karan Tejpal has co-written the movie alongside Swapnil Salkar -Agadbumb and Gaurav Dhingra.