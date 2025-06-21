‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ trailer: Abhishek Bachchan embarks on a journey of self-discovery

Abhishek Bachchan plays a naive man who escapes the mainstream family life to explore the world with an unusual partner — an eight-year-old orphan boy — in the trailer of Kaalidhar Laapata, dropped by ZEE5 on Saturday.

Directed by Madhumita, the film also stars child actor Daivik Baghela.

The two-minute-27-second trailer introduces an aged Kaalidhar (Abhishek), who runs away from his home after discovering that his family is planning to abandon him. However, things take an unexpected turn as he meets Ballu (Daivik), a spirited eight-year-old orphan. Ballu’s approach towards life reignites Kaalidhar’s will to live life to the fullest.

The two make a bucket list of Kaalidhar’s unfulfilled desires, which includes dancing at a wedding procession, relishing a plate of biryani and riding a motorcycle.

“Kabhi kabhi life mein second chances lene padte hai, and that’s when the most unexpected experiences and bonds are born. A soul-stirring slice-of-life awaits. Kaalidhar Laapata premieres on 4th July, only on #ZEE5. Trailer out now,” the makers wrote alongside the trailer on X.

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film K.D. (also known as KD Engira Karuppudurai).

Kaalidhar Laapata is produced by Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Pumesh Kr Bansal and Pragati Deshmukh under the banners of Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. The film is set to premiere on July 4.

Madhumita is known for films like Vallamai Tharayo, K.D., and the segment Mouname Paarvayaai in the anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa.

Abhishek recently starred in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is currently running in theatres.