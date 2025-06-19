Abhishek Bachchan announces new ZEE5 film ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s next film, Kaalidhar Laapata, is set to hit ZEE5 on July 4, he announced on Thursday.

“Sometimes, getting lost isn’t a detour, it’s where the real story begins. Full of dreams, twists, and the people who make it worth it,” Abhishek wrote on Instagram, alongside a poster of the film.

Directed by Madhumita, the film also stars child actor Daivik Baghela. According to media reports, the film explores how Abhishek and Daivik’s characters find their true selves after getting lost.

Madhumita is known for films like Vallamai Tharayo, K.D., and the segment Mouname Paarvayaai from the anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa.

Also starring Zeeshan Ayyub, the official logline of Kaalidhar Laapata reads, "The movie revolves around an aging man named Kaalidhar (Bachchan), who decides to elope after learning about his family’s plan to abandon him. Things take an unexpected turn as he meets Ballu, a spirited eight-year-old orphan. Ballu's zeal and curiosity towards life end up reigniting Kaalidhar’s will to live life to the fullest.”

Kaalidhar Laapata is produced by Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Pumesh Kr Bansal and Pragati Deshmukh under the banners of Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.

On the work front, Abhishek recently starred in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez.