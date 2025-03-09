Abhay Deol pens note as ‘Road, Movie’ returns to theatres after 15 years

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol Sunday said he was on a quest for something new as an artiste, much like his character Vishnu from Dev Benegal’s 2010 film Road, Movie, which returned to theatres last Friday to mark 15 years of its release.

Abhay urged viewers to watch it in theatres if they wished to experience a narrative that defied the conventions of mainstream Indian cinema.

“A film I made in the early years of my career. Just like my character in the film, I was also searching for something new, something different, something unfamiliar and exciting,” he wrote alongside a trailer of the film on Instagram.

“Road Movie is playing once again in cinemas today. If you want to see something that defies the mainstream narrative today as much as it did 15 years ago, catch the film in the cinema before it’s gone,” Abhay added.

Released theatrically on March 5, 2010, Road, Movie follows Vishnu’s journey of self-discovery as he embarks on a road trip in an old 1942 Chevrolet truck. Along the way, he reluctantly picks up a young runaway (Mohammed Faizal Usmani), a wandering entertainer (Satish Kaushik), and a spirited gypsy woman (Tannishtha Chatterjee). Together, they navigate challenges, life and laughter.

Road, Movie premiered at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival and opened the Generation 14plus section at the 60th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2010.