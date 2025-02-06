‘Chhaava’ song ‘Aaya Re Toofan’: An ode to valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Sony Music India on Thursday dropped the music video of Chhaava song Aaya Re Toofan featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

The two-minute-17-second-long video highlights the valour and courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who ruled the Maratha Empire from 1681 to 1689. With lyrics depicting him as the cub of a lion, the video chronicles the events before his coronation as the Maratha king.

Composed and produced by A.R. Rahman, Aaya Re Toofan is sung by Rahman and Vaishali Samant. The lyrics are penned by Irshaad Kamil and Kshitij.

The first track Jaane Tu from the Laxman Utekar directorial was released by the makers last week. Vicky attended the launch event of the song in Hyderabad. He was joined by Rashmika.

Chhaava recently landed in the crosshairs of Maratha groups following the release of its trailer featuring a dance sequence that received backlash for its alleged inaccuracy.

The trailer showed Vicky’s Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika’s Maharani Yesubai performing a dance with the lezim, a traditional instrument deeply rooted in Maharashtra’s cultural heritage. Some parts of the song were snipped following scrutiny.

Also starring Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta, Chhaava is an adaptation of a Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film featuring Akshaye Khanna in the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, is set to release on February 14.