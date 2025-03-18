'Aashram' S3, 'Dupahiya' among most-watched streaming originals in India last week: Ormax

Amazon MX Player’s thriller series Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3, Prime Video’s slice-of-life drama Dupahiya, and Amazon MX Player’s dance reality show Hip Hop India Season 2 have topped Ormax Media’s weekly list of the most-watched streaming originals in India.

“Most-watched streaming originals in India, for the week of Mar 10-16, 2025, estimated based on audience research,” wrote the media consulting firm on Monday, sharing the list on Instagram.

Starring Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta, Aashram Season 3 amassed 8.1 million views on Amazon MX Player, according to Ormax.

Dupahiya, on the other hand, garnered 4.4 million views on Prime Video. Set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur in Bihar, the show features Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

India’s first hip-hop-based dance reality show, Hip Hop India Season 2, followed closely with 4.3 million views. Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza and actress Malaika Arora serve as judges on the show.

A new fantasy-superhero series, Power of Paanch, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, secured the fourth spot on the list. Featuring Riva Arora, Aditya Raj Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Bianca Arora, and Yash Sehgal, the show has garnered 3.6 million views on JioHotstar.

Sony LIV’s Shark Tank India Season 4 ranked fifth, while Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest Netflix romcom Nadaaniyan took the sixth spot with 3.3 million views.

Marvel Entertainment’s Daredevil: Born Again (JioHotstar), Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-backed Dabba Cartel (Netflix), the Tamil-language crime thriller Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 (Prime Video), and Abhishek Bachchan-led dance drama Be Happy (Prime Video) also featured on the list.