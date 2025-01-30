MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 30 January 2025

Aamir Khan’s caveman makeover goes viral on social media, fans speculate new project

The 59-year-old actor was last seen in ‘Salaam Venky’ (2022) in a cameo role

Urmi Chakraborty Published 30.01.25, 01:29 PM
Pictures and videos of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan getting a caveman makeover have gone viral on social media

Pictures and videos of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan getting a caveman makeover have gone viral on social media X

Pictures and videos of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan getting a caveman makeover have gone viral on social media, prompting speculations about an upcoming project.

Aamir wore old and torn clothes for the makeover. A scraggy beard, unkempt hair and thick eyebrows completed his caveman look.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Aamir’s makeover video went viral, another video surfaced online on Tuesday which showed a man dressed as a caveman roaming the streets of Andheri in Mumbai. This led to several netizens speculating that the man could be Aamir, who got a caveman makeover earlier in the day, seemingly for a promotional campaign.

Last year, Aamir reunited with his Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary for an advertisement of a soft drink brand. For the promotions, Aamir appeared as an old man with white unruly hair and beard. Fans were quick to speculate that their collaboration is for an upcoming film.

Aamir was last seen in Salaam Venky in a cameo appearance. In the same year, he featured in Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. During the promotional tour for his latest production, Laapataa Ladies, the actor had announced that his next project is Sitare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

Featuring Aamir, Darsheel and Genelia Deshmukh, Sitaare Zameen Par is tentatively scheduled to release during Christmas this year.

Taare Zameen Par revolves around a dyslexic child, Ishaan (Darsheel), who struggles in school due to his learning disability. His journey takes a turn when an understanding art teacher (Aamir) recognises his talent and helps him discover his true potential.

RELATED TOPICS

Aamir Khan Sitaare Zameen Par Taare Zameen Par
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

More Indians losing hope of improved quality of life under PM Narendra Modi: Survey

More than 37% of respondents in a pre-budget survey said they expect the overall quality of life for ordinary people to deteriorate over the next year, the highest such percentage since 2013, findings released by polling agency C-Voter showed
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and others during the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, Karnataka, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Today, there are people at apex of ruling establishment who reject Gandhiji's sacrifices

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT