Aamir Khan’s caveman makeover goes viral on social media, fans speculate new project

Pictures and videos of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan getting a caveman makeover have gone viral on social media, prompting speculations about an upcoming project.

Aamir wore old and torn clothes for the makeover. A scraggy beard, unkempt hair and thick eyebrows completed his caveman look.

After Aamir’s makeover video went viral, another video surfaced online on Tuesday which showed a man dressed as a caveman roaming the streets of Andheri in Mumbai. This led to several netizens speculating that the man could be Aamir, who got a caveman makeover earlier in the day, seemingly for a promotional campaign.

Last year, Aamir reunited with his Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary for an advertisement of a soft drink brand. For the promotions, Aamir appeared as an old man with white unruly hair and beard. Fans were quick to speculate that their collaboration is for an upcoming film.

Aamir was last seen in Salaam Venky in a cameo appearance. In the same year, he featured in Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. During the promotional tour for his latest production, Laapataa Ladies, the actor had announced that his next project is Sitare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

Featuring Aamir, Darsheel and Genelia Deshmukh, Sitaare Zameen Par is tentatively scheduled to release during Christmas this year.

Taare Zameen Par revolves around a dyslexic child, Ishaan (Darsheel), who struggles in school due to his learning disability. His journey takes a turn when an understanding art teacher (Aamir) recognises his talent and helps him discover his true potential.