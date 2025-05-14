Aamir Khan turns basketball coach for differently abled youngsters in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ trailer

Aamir Khan plays an unconventional basketball coach who takes on the challenge of mentoring ten differently abled individuals after getting into a rift with policemen in the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par, dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

The three-minute-29-second-long video shows Aamir as a once-renowned basketball coach whose career takes a downturn after a clash with the police following a drink-and-drive case. As a penalty, the court orders him to train a group of basketball enthusiasts on the autism spectrum. Genelia Deshmukh, who plays his romantic interest in the film, also features in the video.

The upcoming film is billed as a thematic sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. However, actor Darsheel Safary, who starred in the original film, did not feature in the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par.

“1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey.

Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres. Trailer Out Now,” Aamir Khan Productions wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, known for the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sitaare Zameen Par marks Aamir’s return to the big screen as a lead actor after three years. His last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, tanked at the box office in 2022. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film was an official remake of the 1994 Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump.

Sitaare Zameen Par is set to launch a group of new actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

In an interview with US-based entertainment magazine Deadline earlier this year, Aamir said that although Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the original movie’s characters won’t appear in the follow-up.

“It’s a fresh set of characters, completely fresh situation and plot. Thematically, it is a sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'. It is saying the same things. Actually, it's a lot more,” he said.

Taare Zameen Par follows the story of Ishaan (Darsheel), a young dyslexic boy who is misunderstood as a lazy troublemaker until a new art teacher, played by Aamir Khan, uncovers the true struggles he faces in school with patience and empathy.

The 2007 film won several accolades including three National Film Awards for best film on family welfare, best lyrics (Prasoon Joshi for Maa) and best male playback singer (Shankar Mahadevan for Maa). It was India’s official entry for the 81st Oscars.

Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to hit theatres on June 20.