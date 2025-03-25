‘Can do a film together now’: Aamir Khan opens up about past rivalry with Shah Rukh, Salman

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently opened up about his rivalry with fellow stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan during their early years in the film industry, saying that they have moved past that phase and are more comfortable with each other now.

When he was asked whether there was any tension among the three Khans during an interview with Just Too Filmy on YouTube, the 60-year-old actor said, “Of course there was. Each of us wanted to outperform the other two. That’s what you call rivalry, right? So, that was there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir recalled that they had fights too. “I think our fights were reported in the media very well,” he said, adding, “It’s not like I’m saying anything new here.”

“There were several disagreements. But this happens between friends, right? In all relationships, there are disagreements as well as friendship,” Aamir said.

“It’s been 35 years since we got together. We were born in the same year, 1965, and made our debuts more or less around the same time. That rivalry is no longer there. I don’t think Shah Rukh, Salman or I look at it that way now. After being in the industry for 35 years, there is a sense of warmth and friendship between us. We are much more comfortable with each other now,” he explained.

Speaking about their bond now, Aamir recalled a moment from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, saying, “Salman and Shah Rukh had planned something for their entry. Then, Mukesh Ambani called me and said, ‘They’re doing something special; it would be great if you joined in.’ It was a last-minute request, suggesting that everyone would love to see the three of us on stage together. I agreed immediately. So, the three of us—Salman, Shah Rukh, and I—sat down for about half an hour and put together the skit you all saw.”

“What struck me during the preparations was how naturally we were saying yes and no to each other. It made me realize that we had reached a comfortable space in our relationship, where we could freely exchange ideas. After the rehearsal, I told them, ‘The three of us can do a film together now,’ and they agreed. Given our long history together, I believe the audience would love to see us reunite on screen,” he added.

Shah Rukh and Salman have appeared together in movies such as Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, while Aamir shared screen space with Salman in Andaz Apna Apna. However, Shah Rukh and Aamir have not starred in any film together as yet.