Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan perform 'Dil Chahta Hai' song at Javed Akhtar’s 80th birthday celebration

Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan performed the title track of Farhan’s directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai (2001) at Javed Akhtar’s 80th birthday celebration in Mumbai, shows a video shared by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on social media on Sunday.

“Happy Birthday Pa,” wrote Zoya in her note, wishing her father, who turned 80 on January 17. In her caption, The Archies helmer extended regards to Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, co-stars of Dil Chahta Hai. While Akshaye was unable to attend the celebration, Saif is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after the January 12 attack at his residence.

Aamir and Shankar twinned in blue kurtas, while Farhan looked elegant in a white kurta. Shweta Bachchan and Mithila Palkar reacted to the video shared by Zoya.

Farah Khan Kunder also shared a video with Javed on his birthday. The clip shows her shaking a leg with the veteran lyricist to the beats of the hit 1998 track Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, written by him.

The star-studded celebration was also attended by Javed Akhtar’s wife Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Sonu Nigam, Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Urmila Matondkar among other celebrities.

In August last year, Prime Video released a docuseries Angry Young Men, exploring the struggles and contribution of Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan — the most successful writer duo of Indian cinema in the 1970s. Javed also penned the lyrics for Yudhra’s soundtrack last year.