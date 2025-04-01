Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s cult comedy ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ to re-release in theatres

Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1994 comedy drama Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon, is set to re-release in theatres on April 25, the makers announced on Tuesday.

“Get ready to relive the madness. Andaz Apna Apna Re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025. Experience the cult classic on the big screen. Restored & Remastered in 4K & Dolby 5.1.Trailer out soon,” wrote production house Vinay Pictures alongside a poster on X.

The cult comedy released in theatres on November 14, 1994. It follows two lazy men competing for a wealthy heiress’s attention. They become her protectors under unusual circumstances while facing a dangerous criminal.

The movie also features Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles.

“Two slackers competing for the affections of an heiress inadvertently become her protectors from an evil criminal,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Paresh Rawal also shared the poster on his X account.

Produced by Vinay Sinha under the banner Vinay Pictures, the movie was penned by Rajkumar Santoshi and Dilip Shukla.

While Salman Khan’s Sikandar is currently running in cinemas, Aamir Khan is set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spinoff sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Announced in October 2023, the film stars Aamir alongside Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh.

Raveena Tandon was last seen in Binoy Gandhi’s 2024 romantic comedy drama Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt.