Azaad trailer: Aaman Devgn romances Rasha Thadani in this period film

The trailer for Azaad, which marks the Bollywood debut for Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, was dropped by its makers on Monday.

Set against the backdrop of a rebellion during British rule in India, the two-minute-44-second-long trailer begins with a shot of Azaad, Vikram Singh’s (Ajay Devgn) loyal horse who is presumably stolen by two villagers. In the next scene, we see Vikram Singh riding his horse and giving a villager the courage to shoot a British officer dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The subsequent scenes show a young stable boy (Aaman Devgn) flirting with Rasha’s character. The boy, who looks after Ajay’s horse, finds a kindred spirit in the creature and dreams of riding it, but fails despite all his attempts.

Promising a story of bravery and friendship, the trailer goes on to show how Vikram Singh eggs on his fellow villagers to rebel against the British and gain independence. The video ends by depicting the deep bond between Vikram, the stable boy, and their horses.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor — known for helming movies like Rock On!! (2008), Kai Po Che (2013), and Kedarnath (2018) — this period drama is presented by RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures and slated to hit theatres on January 17.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Nayyar, and Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad also stars Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra. Amit Trivedi has scored the music for the film.