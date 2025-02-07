Watch Priyanka Chopra groove to ‘7 Khoon Maaf’ song ‘Darling’ at brother Siddharth’s sangeet

Videos of Priyanka Chopra grooving to the song Darling from her 2011 thriller-comedy 7 Khoon Maaf at brother Siddharth Chopra’s and actress Neelam Upadhyaya’s sangeet ceremony in Mumbai have gone viral on social media.

Clad in a dark blue sequined outfit, Priyanka nails the hook step of Darling, stealing the spotlight in the viral videos.

Another video of Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas sharing the stage has surfaced online. While Nick mesmerizes with his rendition of Tu Maan Meri Jaan, Priyanka gracefully dances alongside him in the video.

Priyanka also shared the stage with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Neelam. They shook a leg to the song Balle Balle from the 2004 film Bride and Prejudice.

Fans flooded the comment section with their excitement. “She shines and lets others shine. What a personality,” wrote one social media user, while another commented with heart emoticons.

As per media reports, Priyanka has been roped in for Rajamouli’s upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The upcoming film, expected to hit theatres in 2027, also stars Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The 42-year-old actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers. Additionally, Priyanka has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline. She is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Ramin Bahrani’s 2021 film The White Tiger is the last Indian film Priyanka starred in. The movie also features Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.