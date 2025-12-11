‘28 Years Later’ third instalment in the works, Cillian Murphy likely to return as Jim

Sony Pictures is moving ahead with a third film in the 28 Years Later franchise after positive fan reactions to early screenings of the second instalment titled 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, according to US media reports.

Alex Garland, who wrote the first and the second instalment of the revived trilogy, will script the new project. Actor Cillian Murphy is in talks to return as Jim, the protagonist he first played in 28 Days Later and reprised in The Bone Temple, Deadline reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The franchise began in 2001 with Fox Searchlight’s 28 Days Later, directed by Danny Boyle. The film earned more than USD 72 million worldwide. Fox Atomic later released 28 Weeks Later in 2007, a sequel featuring a fresh cast and without the involvement of Boyle or Garland.

Garland and Boyle reunited earlier this year for 28 Years Later, conceived as the first chapter of a planned trilogy. Sony produced both 28 Years Later and its follow-up The Bone Temple.

28 Years Later grossed USD 151 million globally. The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, will release in theatres on 16 January, 2026.

The cast of 28 Years Later includes Alfie Williams, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Jack O’Connell and Ralph Fiennes. All except Comer feature in The Bone Temple, along with franchise newcomers Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Parry.

Murphy also returns to the series for the first time since the release of the original film.

Murphy is in talks to join the third film as well, though no official cast announcement has been made. Boyle has earlier expressed interest in directing the next instalment, but there is no confirmation yet, as per Deadline.