A.R. Rahman kicks off The Wonderment Tour in Mumbai, Dhanush makes a surprise entry on stage

Music composer A.R. Rahman on Saturday kicked off The Wonderment Tour in Mumbai, setting the stage on fire alongside electrifying medleys performed live by his son AR Ameen, Jonita Gandhi, and actor Dhanush.

At the Mumbai concert, which took place at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, the 58-year-old singer performed his songs from Vicky Kaushal’s latest film Chhaava as well as other hit tracks such as Maa Tujhe Salaam, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Inna Sona, and Sadda Haq.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahman shared a selfie with the audience in the background on his Instagram account. "Post concert selfie with my clan," he captioned the picture.

Actor Dhanush joined Rahman on stage. The duo performed their song Adangaatha Asuran from the 2024 film Raayan.

Dhanush, who recently completed shooting for his upcoming directorial Idly Kadai, also shared a picture with Rahman from the concert. “An absolute honour @arrahman sir,” he wrote.

Videos of Dhanush making a surprise entry on stage are doing the rounds on social media. “My man on fire. @dhanushkraja at #ARRahman concert in Mumbai...he looks so handsome,” wrote an X user.

Dhanush is currently shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, a spin-off of the 2013 romance drama Raanjhanaa. His last directorial venture was Raayan, which hit theatres on July 26 last year. His first directorial was 2017’s Pa Paandi, which also starred Rajkiran and Revathi.

The actor is next going to feature in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh. He is also set to portray the role of Ilaiyaraaja in a biopic of the legendary music composer.

Idly Kadai, which was previously slated to release on April 10, will hit theatres on October 1.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis attended the concert in Mumbai. The official X handle of the office of the chief minister shared pictures from the event featuring Rahman.