‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ trailer: Dunk and Egg set out on an epic journey in Targaryen-ruled Westeros

Based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘The Tales of Dunk and Egg’ novellas, the plot is set a century before the events in ‘Game of Thrones’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.10.25, 11:04 AM
A still from 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

A still from 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ HBO Max

Peter Claffey’s Ser Duncan the Tall aka Dunk faces scepticism from the Targaryens as he sets out on his path to gain knighthood in the trailer of the Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, dropped by HBO Max on Thursday.

Set a hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, the two-minute-33-second-long trailer highlights Dunk’s commitment to protect the weak alongside his squire Egg, played by Dexter Sol Ansell, as they navigate powerful foes and dangerous terrains to reach Ashford tourney.

The video offers a glimpse of the landscape of Westeros during the reign of the Targaryen dynasty.

“A tall tale that became legend. The new #GameOfThrones series, #AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms, premieres January 18 on HBO Max,” reads the description of the video on YouTube.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the series is set a century before the events in Game of Thrones. It follows Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire, Egg, wandering through Westeros while the Targaryen dynasty rules the Iron Throne, and dragons are still remembered.

“A century before GOT, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire, Egg, wandered through Westeros while the Targaryen dynasty ruled the Iron Throne, and dragons were still remembered. Great destinies and enemies await the incomparable friends,” reads the official synopsis of the series on IMDb.

The cast cast includes Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Daniel Ings, Tanzyn Crawford, Sam Spruell, Ross Anderson, Edward Ashley, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Daniel Monks, Shaun Thomas, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Steve Wall, and Danny Webb.

The series, slated to release on January 18, 2026, is co-written by George RR Martin and Ira Parker, and co-directed by Adina Smith and Owen Harris.

