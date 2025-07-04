Mutated, deadlier dinosaurs make 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' a thrilling watch

After years of serving up duds, the Jurassic World franchise roars back to life with Rebirth, reviving the dinosaur saga with an old-school charm that reminds you of its glorious 1993 beginning.

Credit for this resurrection goes to screenwriter David Koepp, who wrote the OG Jurassic Park, and director Gareth Edwards, who helmed Rogue One and Godzilla. They take the story back to its primal roots, which works magic on screen.

Jurassic World: Rebirth opens with a flashback set 17 years in the past, where a giant reptile goes rogue in a lab experimenting on dinosaur mutations. Cut to the present, dinosaurs are mostly dying because of the inhabitable environment conditions. The ones surviving the harsh conditions are transported to the fictional Caribbean island of Île Saint Hubert, more habitable for the giant reptiles.

The plot sets into motion when a pharmaceutical corporation discovers that dinosaur blood could help create a cure for heart diseases. Enter Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), who assembles a team to harvest blood samples from three distinct species of dinosaurs on Saint Hubert.

Leading the expedition is Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), an ex-military operative, alongside Dr Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), a paleontologist. Completing the team is Mahershala Ali’s Duncan Kincaid, a boat captain.

But before the mission could begin, the team takes a detour in the ocean to rescue a family headed by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Reuben Delgado. The rest of the story is anybody's guess. But it's not the plot but the thrill of watching the giant reptiles (new mutated species) hunt for humans that keeps you glued to your seat.

Director Gareth Edwards knows exactly what fans want. From heart-stopping underwater encounters to breathtaking aerial chases with winged predators, the film stages its set pieces with flair. Edwards keeps the action clear and coherent, balancing tension with awe.

What truly sets Rebirth apart is its easy-breezy storytelling. While the last few films stumbled under the weight of over-explained science and moral posturing, this one moves with a self-aware swagger.

The chemistry between Johansson and Bailey is a delight. Johansson’s tough-as-nails Zora softens in the presence of Bailey’s geek Dr Loomis, whose wide-eyed enthusiasm often lights up the screen.

But Rebirth is not flawless. The blatant product placement — we are accustomed to this in Bengali movies — is an eyesore. One particular chocolate bar has more screen time than some supporting characters.

And if you are expecting dinosaur action right from the word go, you'd be disappointed. The makers take their own sweet time to set the stage for the showdown. And there’s no escaping the feeling that the film is ultimately treading familiar ground.

Still, it’s hard to begrudge a film that brings so much joy to the screen. Jurassic World: Rebirth reminds us why we fell in love with dinosaurs at the movies in the first place.

Perhaps it’s best to let the dinosaurs rest after this outing.