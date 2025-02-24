A contemporary love song by Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul evokes nostalgia

Spring is popularly known as the season for love and romance. However, a new single by Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul presents a song that celebrates love through all the seasons of the year. Dropped on Friday, Bhalobashi tomake is a sweet song that is filled with the fresh fragrance of youth and innocence and takes listeners on a melodious ride that reminds them of the first flush of love. Shared on social media platforms by Roy himself, the video of the song has a retro, festive flavour that will remind one of bygone, carefree, golden days when life was uncomplicated. Singers Anupam and Prashmita, turned out in matching white tees paired with denim jackets (he in blue and she in pink) and pants, resemble a pair of young lovers out on a date or enjoying their time in the company of friends.

Penned by Anupam, the lyrics of Bhalobashi tomake have an understated, irresistible charm, appealing to the senses by virtue of their disarming simplicity and sincerity. While they evoke the sensuous qualities typical of each season, associating them with feelings of love, the lyrics also tell the story of the two lovers and how they found each other. While this gives the song the distinctive character of a ballad, the easy, fluid, rhythmic quality of Bhalobashi tomake adds a cheerful, breezy touch to it.

As the pair of singers narrate their sweet tale of love sitting on their brightly-coloured scooters, they reveal their coyness, hesitation, nervousness and desperation when they were still unsure of each other — feelings that are sure to resonate with lovers across generations. An allusion to letters written by hand for the beloved one is also certain to arouse fond nostalgia for the old-fashioned romance of yesteryears, as is the tinkling sound of the bicycle bell with which the song begins.