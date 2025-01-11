Timothée Chalamet set to host 'Saturday Night Live' for the third time

Timothée Chalamet will return to Saturday Night Live (SNL) on January 25, 2025 for his third stint as host of the iconic sketch show, NBC announced on Friday, adding that the actor will be performing music live during the broadcast.

Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to host the first episode of the year on January 18, with musical guest GloRilla, a popular rapper. The following week, Chalamet will take on the dual role of host and musical guest.

"First two shows of the year," wrote the show's creators, sharing the news on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEqF-C4StG8/?img_index=1

Chalamet is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, A Complete Unknown, a James Mangold-directed biographical musical drama about American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

While Chalamet does not have his own music, he will likely perform Bob Dylan hits from the movie at Saturday Night Live on January 25. Dylan himself made an appearance on SNL in 1979 as a musical guest.

A Complete Unknown has earned Chalamet multiple acting nominations, including one for best actor at the 2025 Golden Globes, where he lost to Adrien Brody for The Brutalist. He has also received the best actor nod at the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards, which will be held on January 12. Additionally, the film is considered a contender for the Oscars, with nominations set to be announced on January 19.

Chappelle is also returning to Studio 8H for the fourth time as a host. The comedian picked up Emmys in 2021 and 2017 for two of his previous turns as host at the sketch show.

SNL is celebrating its 50th season and will honour the milestone with a special anniversary broadcast, SNL50: The Anniversary Special, airing February 16, 2025 on NBC.