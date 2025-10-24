‘9-1-1: Nashville’ actress Isabelle Tate passes away at 23, cause of death not known

Actress Isabelle Tate, who recently appeared in the series premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville, has died. She was 23.

According to her obituary, Tate died on Sunday, October 19. Born and raised in Tennessee, she was described as an animal-lover who “wanted to change the world” and spent much of her time volunteering.

“Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others,” the obituary reads. “She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few.”

“What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party,” it continues. “Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light.”

Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Tate’s 9-1-1: Nashville co-star Hunter McVey paid tribute to Tate in an exclusive statement to US entertainment portal People. “I was shocked to hear the news. I didn’t know Isabelle prior to filming, but I couldn’t have asked for someone better to work with on one of my first ever days on set,” McVey said.

Tate’s talent agency, the McCray Agency, also remembered her in a social media post. “We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23. I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time,” the post read.

Tate had previously opened up about living with a progressive neuromuscular disease diagnosed when she was 13. In a 2022 Instagram post, she shared that the condition “weakens my leg muscles over time,” requiring her to use a wheelchair.

“This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard,” she wrote. “While I was trying to come to terms with this, I really did find that I lost myself in certain ways. I hated that it was not only breaking me down physically, but I was allowing it to also break down my spirit.”

“I would’ve never expected something like this to happen to me, as most of us wouldn’t,” she added. “I don’t know why these were the cards I was dealt in life, but I can’t change it so I’m choosing to embrace it and not let it define me.”

On 9-1-1: Nashville, which premiered October 9, Tate played Julie — a woman in a wheelchair who appears in a bar scene opposite McVey’s Blue. The episode also stars LeAnn Rimes and Chris O’Donnell.

Before her acting breakthrough, Tate attended Middle Tennessee State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Business, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her mother, Katerina Kazakos Tate; stepfather, Vishnu Jayamohan; father, John Daniel Tate; and sister, Daniella Tate.