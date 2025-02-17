‘500 Miles’ singalong to Mikey Madison’s speech: Memorable BAFTA 2025 moments

From heartfelt speeches to unexpected singalongs, the 2025 British Film Academy Awards (BAFTA) gave audiences plenty to talk about. Hosted by actor David Tennant at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, the ceremony saw Conclave and The Brutalist emerge as top winners with four awards each. Here’s a look at the night’s most talked-about moments.

The 500 Miles singalong with Brian Cox

ADVERTISEMENT

Host David Tennant set the tone for the evening with a hilarious pre-recorded skit featuring actors giving him a pep talk, culminating in fellow Scot Brian Cox launching into a rendition of The Proclaimers classic I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles). Tennant seamlessly brought the song to the live audience, even surprising Selena Gomez by adding her name to the lyrics.

Celebrities like James McAvoy, Camila Cabello, and Colman Domingo joined in enthusiastically, while Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden sang along from the crowd. Adrien Brody and Demi Moore seemed content to simply watch.

Selena Gomez narrowly avoids a gaffe

Presenting can be a high-stakes task, and Selena Gomez had a near-miss when announcing the award for debut by a British writer, director, or producer. As she hesitated over the last name of Kneecap director Rich Peppiatt, she wisely opted for the first name ‘Rich’ rather than risk a mispronunciation. Her quick thinking saved her from a potential viral mishap à la John Travolta’s infamous “Adele Dazeem” moment.

Jesse Eisenberg’s sweet, funny tribute to his wife

After winning best screenplay for A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg delivered a speech full of his trademark self-deprecating humour. He joked about not expecting to win, so much so that even his wife, Anna Strout, had skipped the ceremony. But his speech took a heartfelt turn as he credited her for shaping his perspective on the world. “You’ve put every worthwhile thought into my head over the last 20 years,” he said, adding, “I love you so much”.

Zoe Saldana’s teary-eyed moment

Zoe Saldaña wore her emotions on her sleeve during a passionate acceptance speech for the best supporting actress award. She playfully acknowledged her struggle with mastering a British accent, gave a warm shoutout to her makeup artist — whom she called her closest confidant — and passionately advocated for Emilia Perez, even as the film is mired in controversies. “Films should inspire change, touching hearts and provoking thought, and I truly hope Emilia Perez has done that,” she said. “Voices need to be heard—just maybe not my English accent. Bye, guys.”

Warwick Davis keeps his speech “short”

Accepting the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship, Warwick Davis charmed the audience with his signature wit, opening with a joke about keeping his speech “short”. But the humour soon gave way to heartfelt emotion as he spoke about his late wife, who had been his biggest supporter. “This is probably the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I’ve been in Star Wars,” he quipped before turning serious.

“She was always so supportive of my career, encouraging me to grab every opportunity with both hands,” he said. “Since then, life has been pretty tough for me. Thanks to the support of our wonderful children, I’ve been able to continue working and engaging in life.”

Mikey Madison’s tribute to sex workers

Mikey Madison’s best leading actress win for Anora was one of the evening’s biggest surprises. Expressing gratitude to the sex worker community, whom she had worked with while preparing for her role, she delivered a message of solidarity. “I just want to say I see you, you deserve respect and human decency,” Madison said. “I will always be a friend and an ally, and I implore others to do the same.”

She also admitted she hadn’t expected to win, joking, “I probably should’ve listened to my publicist when she told me to write a speech.” Her authenticity resonated with the audience, making it one of the night’s most memorable moments.