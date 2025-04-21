5 times A.R. Rahman, Mani Ratnam weaved magic with wedding songs before ‘Jinguchaa’

For filmmaker Mani Ratnam, wedding songs are storytelling tools. Since Roja (1992), he has used weddings to reflect emotional and cultural undercurrents, with A.R. Rahman matching that vision through music that’s both rich in rhythm and meaning.

Together, they’ve crafted a signature suite of diverse wedding songs, with the latest one coming in the form of Thug Life song Jinguchaa, a boisterous wedding number that is trending on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

As you groove to the beats of Jinguchaa, here are five other wedding songs that encapsulate the spirit of a Mani Ratnam-A.R. Rahman collaboration.

Kedakkari — Raavanan (2010)

Wild, untamed, and tribal in its spirit, Kedakkari shakes off all urban polish for something primal. Rahman’s use of indigenous percussive elements, coupled with Mani Ratnam’s visual treatment, makes for a riotous celebration rooted in the earthiness of folk tradition. It’s a wedding song that feels more like a ritualistic dance than a choreographed sequence.

Yaaro Yaarodi — Alaipayuthey (2000)

A celebration of rustic joy, this track is pure, unfiltered fun. With its raucous energy, Yaaro Yaarodi encapsulates the spirit of a rural wedding. The spirited vocals of Mahalakshmi Iyer, Richa Sharma, and Vaishali Samant, and rustic instrumentation mirror the cultural energy of rural Tamil Nadu. Rahman’s clever fusion of folk and cinematic elements makes the track memorable.

Jiya Jale — Dil Se (1998)

Shot in the back waters of Kerala, this track is drenched in passion. Though not a typical wedding number, its placement during wedding rituals anchors it to the motif. Gulzar’s part-Malayalam-part-Hindi lyrics coupled with Rahman’s blend of classical and contemporary percussive elements make this a genre-defying composition.

Kehna Hi Kya — Bombay (1995)

A wedding song which is also the lament of a lover, this qawwali-style track dials down the bombast for meditative grace. It celebrates a Muslim wedding with quiet elegance, its restrained choreography mirroring the cultural nuances of the union. K.S. Chithra’s ethereal voice, paired with Rahman’s haunting composition, evokes a profound sense of yearning.

Rukkumani Rukkumani — Roja (1992)

This is where it all began. Rukkumani Rukkumani introduced us to Rahman’s genre-blending style: a playful mix of folk and electronic beats. It captured the innocence and flirtation of a rural wedding while hinting at the fresh, youthful energy that Rahman would soon bring to Indian cinema through his songs.