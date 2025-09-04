‘Bhool Bhuliayaa’ to ‘Zaalima’: 5 Hindi chartbusters that drew inspiration from K-pop

Years before K-pop became a global phenomenon, Bollywood composers drew inspiration from South Korean music to create Hindi chartbusters that are still a staple at parties and weddings.

Many fans have found uncanny resemblance between Bollywood hits and older South Korean songs, dubbing the Hindi music industry an “unapologetic borrower” in social media debates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five such Hindi songs — some of them emerged as love anthems and party staples — that sound similar to South Korean numbers of the past.

Zaalima (2017) vs Eyes, Nose, Lips (2014)

When Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees track Zaalima released, fans almost immediately fell in love with its soulful melody. Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur’s voices added to the appeal of this hit.

However, K-pop fans couldn’t help but notice its striking resemblance to South Korean singer Taeyang’s 2014 song Eyes, Nose, Lips.

While Zaalima, which came out in 2017, relies on heavy orchestration and grandeur of Bollywood, the second verse of the song seems borrowed from Taeyang’s hit number, according to K-pop fans.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track (2007) vs My Lecon (2004)

The title track of the 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa is unforgetable. Sung by Neeraj Shridhar, the song emerged as a banger in no time.

But the song sounds strikingly similar to My Lecon, a 2004 pop track by Kim Gun-mo.

The catchy rhythm structure and chorus of Bhool Bhulaiyaa are similar to that of Gun-mo’s popular track, making it a textbook example of how Bollywood composers ‘repackage’ international hits for their desi audience, say fans.

Pehli Nazar Mein (2008) vs Saran Hae Yo (2005)

Atif Aslam’s popular song Pehli Nazar Mein from the 2008 action thriller film Race is among Bollywood’s iconic romantic ballads.

However, Kim Hyung-sup’s 2005 song Sarang Hae Yo had similar notes and beats.

The core melody of this Korean song is nearly identical to Pehli Nazar Mein. While Atif’s vocals and Pritam’s arrangements gave it mass appeal in India, K-pop fans were quick to spot the track’s Korean DNA.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee (2007) vs Ah Reum Da Oon Sa Ram (2005)

Pritam’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee from Life in a Metro struck a chord with audiences in India. But if you listen to Cho Yong-pil’s Ah Reum Da Oon Ram, a Korean ballad released in 2005, the resemblance is uncanny.

The progression of the two songs feels almost identical. While the Hindi version added contemporary instrumentation and KK’s trademark depth, the foundation of the song was laid in Korea nearly two years earlier, argue fans.

Mantoiyat (2018) vs Do You (2015)

Remember Indian rapper Raftar’s song Mantoiyat from Nandita Das’s 2018 film Manto? The track was criticised by BTS fans who found an uncanny thematic similarity between it and rapper-singer RM’s solo Do You. Even the music videos of the two songs were similar. Raftaar later issued an apology for lifting music from RM’s solo.