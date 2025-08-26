4k restored version of ‘The Godfather’ trilogy to re-release at select PVR INOX theatres

A 4k restored version of the Hollywood classic The Godfather Trilogy, starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, and Richard Castellano, will be screened in selected PVR INOX cinemas across India.

As per the multiplex chain’s official Instagram announcement, the screening schedule is as follows: The Godfather (1972) on September 12, The Godfather Part II on October 17 and The Godfather Part III on November 14.

“An unmissable cinematic revival! Watch The Godfather Trilogy return to the big screen in breathtaking 4K remastered glory only at PVR INOX with our Curated Shows. The Godfather, The Godfather Part 2 & The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone re-releasing at PVR INOX on Sept 12, Oct 17 & Nov 14 respectively,” PVR INOX wrote on Instagram.

The first part, released in 1972, The Godfather set new benchmarks in cinematic storytelling and went on to become one of the most celebrated films in the history of cinema.

Its sequels, The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990), cemented the trilogy as a cornerstone of global cinema.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel, The Godfather revolves around the story of the powerful Italian-American family of Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando).

When Vito’s youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), reluctantly joins the Mafia, he becomes involved in the inevitable cycle of violence and betrayal. Although Michael tries to maintain a normal relationship with his wife, Kay (Diane Keaton), he is drawn deeper into the family business.

Talking about the re-release, Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd., said, “Loved by generations across the globe, it has inspired countless filmmakers and cinephiles. For the first time in India, audiences will experience these iconic films on the big screen in close succession. For the younger generation, it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to discover the brilliance of The Godfather on the big screen. For those who’ve loved it for decades, it’s a homecoming.”