’80s stars reunite: Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Revathy and more get together in Chennai

Superstars from the 1980s, including Chiranjeevi Konidela, Revathy, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Shobhana, and Venkatesh Daggubati, reunited recently in Chennai, photos Chiranjeevi shared on X on Sunday show.

“Every reunion with my beloved friends from the 80s is a walk down memory lane, filled with laughter, warmth, and the same unbreakable bond we’ve shared for decades. So many beautiful memories, and yet every meet feels as fresh as the first,” the 70-year-old actor wrote in the caption of his post.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to media reports, the celebrities have been getting together for their annual ’80s stars’s reunion for over a decade now. However, the reunion was paused a few years ago. After a three-year break, the reunion took place at actor-director Rajkumar Sethupathy's Chennai residence last week.

A total of 31 actors attended the reunion, travelling from across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The dress code for this year's party seemed to be tiger and leopard-print clothes.

Fans reacted to the reunion with enthusiasm. “What a blast from the past! Seeing legends like Revathy, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, and the unstoppable Mohan Babu channeling that wild '80s animal-print vibe has me grinning ear to ear,” wrote an X user. “Looking great. These reunions also keep people physically fit and good looking,” commented another.