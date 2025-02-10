'12th Fail' star Vikrant Massey shares first glimpse of his baby boy Vardaan

New parents Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared the first glimpse of their baby son Vardaan on Monday.

“Say HELLO! to our Onederful Vardaan,” Vikrant captioned a set of pictures on Instagram.

In the pictures, Vikrant sports a grey blazer and trousers, and holds his son in his arms. Sheetal wears a noodle strap floral dress and stands beside him as they pose for photos.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love for the couple. “Finally revealed the face, he is literally so cuteee,” one of them wrote. Actor Kunal Thakur commented, “Tooo cute, lots of love and blessings from us.”

The 12th Fail actor and his wife welcomed their son on February 7, 2024. They tied the knot on February 14, 2022.

Vikrant had announced in September 2023 that they are expecting their first child. “For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant,” the couple had shared a note announcing the birth of their child. A few weeks later, they announced the name of their baby boy in an Instagram post.

Vikrant was last seen in the political drama film The Sabarmati Report alongside Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra. The film, which hit theatres on November 15 last year, features Vikrant Massey as Shraban Kumar, a fearless journalist on a warpath against the system to unravel the truth about the 2002 Godhra train-burning incident.

In 2024, Vikrant was also seen in the films Blackout, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Sector 36. The actor will be next seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor.