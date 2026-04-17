Suvendu Adhikari seeks probe into Trinamool role in fake press credential issue in Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress was issuing "fake press identification cards" to its workers to gain access to polling stations and influence the election process.

The Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing West Bengal Assembly made the claim in a post on X, where he said the TMC, in collaboration with political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee, was distributing these cards to party workers.

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He alleged that these individuals were "posing as journalists" to enter sensitive locations, including polling stations and administrative hubs, "to influence voters and manipulate the election process".

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"These pseudo-journalists are being strategically placed to carry out illegal activities under media immunity," Adhikari wrote on X.

He also urged the Election Commission to verify all recently issued press credentials across the state and ensure that only journalists from recognised media organisations are allowed near polling booths.

The allegation comes a day after the TMC accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of violating the Model Code of Conduct by "launching a scheme called 'Matrishakti Bhorsa Card', promising financial assistance to women, and distributing forms across constituencies in the final days before polling".

It termed the move the "BJP's electoral bribery" and demanded action against its leaders.