Shah dispels BJP-Kabir link charge, home minister says Mamata can create many fake videos

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP would rather sit on the Opposition benches in the Bengal Assembly for the next 20 years than sit on the Treasury benches with those involved in building a Babri mosque.

"You are unaware of the ability of Mamata Banerjee. She can make four such videos. Humayun Kabir and the BJP are like the North Pole and the South Pole, and cannot be matched in any way. We will choose to sit on the Opposition benches for the next 20 years rather than sit with people who have been building the Babri mosque," an animated Shah said during a news conference in Calcutta to release the BJP's election manifesto.

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Shah's stern comment came when he was asked about the "sting" video released by the Trinamool Congress on Thursday. In the video, Humayun Kabir was allegedly seen seeking ₹1,000 crore in cash from the BJP to split Mamata Banerjee's Muslim vote bank.

The video, which Kabir claimed was created using artificial intelligence, gave Trinamool a fresh weapon to allege that Kabir had been funded by the BJP to lure Muslims and split the community's vote.

The video changed the equation within 24 hours.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM on Friday withdrew its association with Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP). The AIMIM used its official social media handle to announce that the party would not maintain any association with the AJUP because of Kabir's statements, which brought the integrity of Muslims into question.

"Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question," AIMIM wrote on X.

"As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party. Bengal’s Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM’s policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and have will have no alliance with any party going forward," the post added.

Kabir said he would take legal action against Trinamool leaders who exposed the video.

"I am once again saying that the video circulated on Thursday in my name is completely false and was created using AI. After consulting legal experts, I will take legal action against Trinamool leaders. I don’t bother about what any BJP leader (Shah) has said. I have never said that I will form a government with BJP support or support the BJP. I formed my political party to remove the Trinamool and to resist the BJP," Kabir told The Telegraph.

However, it was certainly a blow for him as Owaisi's AIMIM had withdrawn its alliance.

"The AIMIM announced last night that it would not remain in an alliance with us. That doesn’t matter," Kabir said, before accusing the party's state president, Imran Solanki, of taking ₹2 crore from Trinamool.

"After taking the money, he has misled Owaisi sahib," Kabir added.

Imran Solanki countered Kabir, claiming that the allegations against him were baseless and that the AIMIM had unanimously decided to withdraw from the alliance with the AJUP.

"We don't know whether the video was genuine or AI-generated. But after seeing the video, when we found that he had taken the BJP's name in connection with money, it hurt the image of the AIMIM, which has worked for the development and rights of poor minority people for years," said Solanki.

"Anyone can blame me. I am contesting against Trinamool, and if he (Kabir) alleges that I took money, he has to prove it. Most importantly, how can I mislead a learned person like Owaisi sahib?" he added.

Two senior members holding important positions in Kabir's party and a trust linked to the construction of the Babri mosque resigned from their posts on Friday.

Moinul Hoque resigned as cashier of the West Bengal Islamic Foundation of India, a trust formed to build the Babri Masjid. AJUP president Khobayeb Amin also quit his post.