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regular-article-logo Monday, 04 May 2026

Bengal govt asks officials to safeguard documents after BJP heads towards landslide victory

t further stated that departmental secretaries and heads of departments will be personally responsible for ensuring compliance with these instructions 'in letter and spirit'

PTI Published 04.05.26, 06:39 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with media as she leaves her residence on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata, Monday, May 4, 2026.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with media as she leaves her residence on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata, Monday, May 4, 2026. PTI

The West Bengal government on Monday directed all departmental secretaries and heads of offices to ensure stringent safeguard of official files and documents.

In an order, Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala said that no important paper or file should be taken out of offices under any circumstances without due authorisation.

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The directive also prohibits any unauthorised copying or scanning of official records.

The order emphasised that all files, important papers and communications must be properly recorded and accounted for at all times.

It further stated that departmental secretaries and heads of departments will be personally responsible for ensuring compliance with these instructions "in letter and spirit".

Warning of strict action, the order said personal responsibility will be fixed in case of any deviation from the guidelines.

The order was issued as the BJP was heading for a landslide victory in the state, ending the 15-year rule of the Mamata Banerjee government.

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