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regular-article-logo Sunday, 26 April 2026

OCs of Kalighat and Alipore police stations transferred four days before April 29 polls

The city police commissioner has informed the chief electoral officer that Goutam Das of the special branch and Subrata Pandey of the south division have been posted as OCs of Kalighat and Alipore police stations, respectively

Kinsuk Basu Published 26.04.26, 06:33 AM
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The officers in charge of Kalighat and Alipore police stations were transferred on Saturday, four days ahead of polling on April 29.

The city police commissioner has informed the chief electoral officer that Goutam Das of the special branch and Subrata Pandey of the south division have been posted as OCs of Kalighat and Alipore police stations, respectively.

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Chameli Mukherjee, additional OC of Alipore, has been made OC of Ultadanga women’s police station. Uttam Kumar Paik of the special branch has been posted as additional OC of Alipore.

“This is the second reshuffle in a month at these police stations,” a senior IPS officer said, adding that the move comes a day after the commissioner urged personnel to maintain utmost professionalism.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had suspended four police officers, including the OC and additional OC of Kalighat, over alleged lapses during BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination filing at Alipore, attended by Union home minister Amit Shah.

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