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regular-article-logo Monday, 20 April 2026

'Non-cooperation from central agencies' held up flight for half an hour, says Mamata

Banerjee, however, did not elaborate on the allegation. There was also no immediate reaction from the aviation authorities to her claims

PTI Published 20.04.26, 08:45 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in support of party candidates Kunal Ghosh from Beleghata and Shreya Pande from Maniktala Assembly constituencies, in Kolkata, Monday, April 20, 2026.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in support of party candidates Kunal Ghosh from Beleghata and Shreya Pande from Maniktala Assembly constituencies, in Kolkata, Monday, April 20, 2026. PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday evening claimed "non-cooperation from central agencies" was hampering her travel plans during the poll season and alleged that her flight was held up for half an hour.

Addressing a rally in Beleghata here, she said, "Today I was held up in the runway for half an hour on my way back. Yesterday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's helicopter was stopped at Jhargram for 40 minutes."

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Banerjee, however, did not elaborate on the allegation. There was also no immediate reaction from the aviation authorities to her claims.

The TMC supremo claimed that she has been facing "non-cooperation from Central agencies such as the railways and aviation department in the past one month".

"I think chief ministers should always get some priority. But here, some aviation officials seem to have forgotten that. They (BJP leaders) will leave, but you (Central officials) have to stay with us," Banerjee told the rally in Belaghata.

The TMC supremo addressed back-to-back public meetings at Murarai in Birbhum, Khardaha in North 24 Parganas and Beleghata in the city during the day.

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