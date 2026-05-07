CRPF chief orders curbs on Bengal post-poll violence

The CRPF’s national chief instructed election and police observers on Tuesday night to ensure there is no post-poll violence in Bengal.

Directives were issued, including a ban on the use of bulldozers in BJP victory rallies and an immediate halt to vandalism of party offices.

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CRPF director-general Gyanendra Pratap Singh joined a video conference conducted by the Bengal director general of police and addressed police commissioners, superintendents of police, and special and police observers.

He said the violence in the state must be stopped immediately. “He said the violence must be stopped at any cost and urged the police to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 (of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) wherever needed,” said an officer of the central force.

Another officer who attended the meeting said they were told all police stations must take strict action against “trouble-makers from both ends of the political spectrum without second thought”.

“We were also instructed to use non-lethal force wherever required, as it was very effective in both phases of polling,” the officer added.

Non-lethal force includes the use of rubber bullets and water cannons, an officer said.

A spate of post-poll violence across the state prompted Tuesday night’s meeting.

More than 200 FIRs have been registered across Bengal since Monday over complaints of intimidation, assault and threats, said police sources. Around 450 people have been arrested.

At least five deaths linked to post-poll violence have been reported. There have also been several complaints of vandalism in Calcutta.

Officials in the meeting decided to set up a joint control room, to be managed by central and state police forces, to carry out operations as required, sources said.

It was also discussed that preventing communal violence must be treated as a priority, a police officer said.

“At least three units of the CAPF (central armed police forces) were ordered to move as quick response teams together to prevent any untoward incidents, as the law-and-order dynamics have changed post-poll,” said a senior Bengal Police officer.

The central force chief said officers and personnel who performed their duties without fear to keep the state free of violence should be rewarded and recognised.